    Fort Leonard Wood community celebrates Waynesville-St. Robert Regional Airport expansion with topping-out ceremony

    

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Melissa Buckley 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Fort Leonard Wood area community members, federal and state department representatives, and project partners sign the final structural beam of the Waynesville-St. Robert Regional Airport expansion project before being hoisted to its permanent place securing the new terminal building’s steel frame Jan. 22 at Fort Leonard Wood’s Forney Army Airfield.

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 14:04
    by Melissa Buckley

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Leonard Wood community celebrates Waynesville-St. Robert Regional Airport expansion with topping-out ceremony

