Fort Leonard Wood, St. Robert and Waynesville community members watch the final structural beam of the Waynesville-St. Robert Regional Airport’s expansion project be hoisted into place, Jan. 22 during a topping-out ceremony, commemorating a milestone for the project, which when complete, will feature a 9,000-square-foot terminal. The Waynesville-St. Robert Regional Airport at Forney Army Airfield is one of 21 joint-use airfields throughout the Department of War.
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 14:04
|Photo ID:
|9496814
|VIRIN:
|260122-A-FH875-1006
|Resolution:
|3156x2100
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Leonard Wood community celebrates Waynesville-St. Robert Regional Airport expansion with topping-out ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Leonard Wood community celebrates Waynesville-St. Robert Regional Airport expansion with topping-out ceremony
No keywords found.