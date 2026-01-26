Fort Leonard Wood community celebrates Waynesville-St. Robert Regional Airport expansion with topping-out ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fort Leonard Wood, St. Robert and Waynesville community members watch the final structural beam of the Waynesville-St. Robert Regional Airport’s expansion project be hoisted into place, Jan. 22 during a topping-out ceremony, commemorating a milestone for the project, which when complete, will feature a 9,000-square-foot terminal. The Waynesville-St. Robert Regional Airport at Forney Army Airfield is one of 21 joint-use airfields throughout the Department of War.