    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard PADET New York

    The Coast Guard Cutter Hawser successfully broke ice and freed the NYPD Harbor David after the vessel became beset near Pier 86 on the Hudson River while underway January 27, 2026. Working alongside our local partners, Hawser ensured the NYPD vessel could safely reposition and continue operations. Coast Guard cutter Hawser is a 65 ft. Harbor Tug, homeported in Bayonne, NJ. It’s reinforced hull and primary role in breaking ice to keep vital waterways open for commerce in the Northeast harsh winter, while also supporting search and rescue and law enforcement year-round, particularly on Lake Champlain and the Hudson River. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Hawser Crew)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 13:43
    Photo ID: 9496786
    VIRIN: 260127-G-G0101-5643
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.29 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

