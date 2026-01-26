Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Coast Guard Cutter Hawser successfully broke ice and freed the NYPD Harbor David after the vessel became beset near Pier 86 on the Hudson River while underway January 27, 2026. Working alongside our local partners, Hawser ensured the NYPD vessel could safely reposition and continue operations. Coast Guard cutter Hawser is a 65 ft. Harbor Tug, homeported in Bayonne, NJ. It’s reinforced hull and primary role in breaking ice to keep vital waterways open for commerce in the Northeast harsh winter, while also supporting search and rescue and law enforcement year-round, particularly on Lake Champlain and the Hudson River. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Grimm)