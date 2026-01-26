(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    412th CEG holds housing workshop to tackle housing crunch [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    412th CEG holds housing workshop to tackle housing crunch

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Photo by Giancarlo Casem 

    412th Test Wing   

    Col. Brad Bucholz, 412th Civil Engineer Group commander, briefs 412th Test Wing leadership on the proposals developed from a "Housing Sprint" workshop on Edwards Air Force Base, Jan. 15. The weeklong workshop included representatives from the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force, Installation and Environment, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, Air Force Civil Engineer Center and Mayroad private housing aimed at solving the critical housing shortage at Edwards AFB. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 12:18
    Photo ID: 9496616
    VIRIN: 260115-F-HC101-1002
    Resolution: 8000x5333
    Size: 7.99 MB
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 412th CEG holds housing workshop to tackle housing crunch [Image 2 of 2], by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    412th CEG holds housing workshop to tackle housing crunch
    412th CEG holds housing workshop to tackle housing crunch

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    412th CEG holds housing workshop to tackle housing crunch

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    housing
    Air Force Materiel Command
    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center
    412th Test Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery