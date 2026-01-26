412th CEG holds housing workshop to tackle housing crunch

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Brad Bucholz, 412th Civil Engineer Group commander, briefs 412th Test Wing leadership on the proposals developed from a "Housing Sprint" workshop on Edwards Air Force Base, Jan. 15. The weeklong workshop included representatives from the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force, Installation and Environment, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, Air Force Civil Engineer Center and Mayroad private housing aimed at solving the critical housing shortage at Edwards AFB. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)