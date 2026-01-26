Col. Brad Bucholz, 412th Civil Engineer Group commander, briefs 412th Test Wing leadership on the proposals developed from a "Housing Sprint" workshop on Edwards Air Force Base, Jan. 15. The weeklong workshop included representatives from the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force, Installation and Environment, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, Air Force Civil Engineer Center and Mayroad private housing aimed at solving the critical housing shortage at Edwards AFB. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 12:18
|Photo ID:
|9496613
|VIRIN:
|260115-F-HC101-1001
|Resolution:
|8000x5333
|Size:
|6.31 MB
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 412th CEG holds housing workshop to tackle housing crunch [Image 2 of 2], by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
412th CEG holds housing workshop to tackle housing crunch
No keywords found.