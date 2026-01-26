(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NRC El Paso Hometown Hero [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NRC El Paso Hometown Hero

    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jimmy Ivy 

    Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command, Fort Worth

    Courtesy photo of Master-at-Arms First Class Patrick Ruedas.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 12:03
    Photo ID: 9496609
    VIRIN: 260121-N-XX027-3606
    Resolution: 728x904
    Size: 138.4 KB
    Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NRC El Paso Hometown Hero [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Jimmy Ivy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NRC El Paso Hometown Hero
    NRC El Paso Hometown Hero

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    El Paso Native and Border Patrol K9 Handler Serves the Navy Reserve with Pride

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery