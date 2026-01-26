El Paso Native and Border Patrol K9 Handler Serves the Navy Reserve with Pride

U.S. Navy Story by Master-at-Arms Chief Petty Officer Kenneth Clary with Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron One



Born and raised in El Paso, Texas, Master-at-Arms First Class (MA1) Patrick Ruedas exemplifies the dedication and professionalism of today’s Navy Reserve Sailors. A graduate of Canutillo High School, Ruedas joined the Navy Reserve in 2018 and has since served more than seven and a half years, including two deployments in support of national defense.



Currently drilling at Navy Reserve Center El Paso, Ruedas is assigned to Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron One (MSRON-1), where he serves as a Master-at-Arms. In this role, he supports force protection and expeditionary security missions, helping safeguard personnel, assets, and operations. His Navy training emphasizes discipline, vigilance, and readiness—skills that directly support his demanding civilian profession.



In his civilian career, Ruedas works as a U.S. Border Patrol K9 handler, partnered with a trained detection dog at a Border Patrol checkpoint. One of the most meaningful milestones of his law enforcement career came when he and his K9 partner made their first cocaine personal-use detection. While small in scale, the seizure marked a defining moment for the team and validated the countless hours of training, trust, and teamwork required to operate effectively.



“That first detection was a proud moment,” Ruedas said. “It showed that my K9 and I were truly functioning as a team, relying on each other exactly as we were trained to do.”



Ruedas credits the Navy Reserve with sharpening his leadership abilities and reinforcing the importance of preparation and accountability. Likewise, his civilian law enforcement experience enhances his effectiveness as a Sailor, particularly in high-pressure environments where sound judgment and situational awareness are critical.



Ruedas’ ability to operate effectively in both military and law enforcement environments reflects the unique value Navy Reserve Sailors bring to the force—combining advanced civilian expertise with military training to enhance mission readiness.



“The Navy Reserve remains agile, lethal, and indispensable to the Navy Total Force, ready for missions across the globe, in both steady state and conflict,” said Adm. Daryl Caudle, Chief of Naval Operations. “The Navy Reserve capitalizes on both essential civilian skillsets and the extensive training that we’ve previously invested in our Sailors during their active-duty service. This combination provides the strategic depth necessary for our Navy to maintain a competitive edge in this era of strategic competition.”



With strong support from his family, employer, and command, Ruedas continues to balance dual careers in service. Growing up in El Paso instilled in him a deep sense of responsibility and pride in protecting others—values that continue to guide his service.



For Ruedas, serving in the Navy Reserve is a way of life. “As a warfighter, readiness means always being prepared—mentally, physically, and professionally—so you can answer the call whenever it comes,” he said.



Whether safeguarding the nation’s borders or serving with MSRON-1, MA1 Patrick Ruedas exemplifies what it means to be a Navy Reserve hometown hero.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2026 Date Posted: 01.28.2026 12:03 Story ID: 556966 Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US Hometown: EL PASO, TEXAS, US Web Views: 21 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, El Paso Native and Border Patrol K9 Handler Serves the Navy Reserve with Pride, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.