National Guard Maintains Visible Presence Near National Mall for D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission

U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Dylan Fraley, Sgt. 1st Class Chris Prince and Staff Sgt. Jaylan Smith, assigned to the Mississippi National Guard, conduct a presence patrol near the National Mall in Washington, D.C., Jan. 27, 2026, in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. Operating amid winter weather conditions, National Guard members maintain a visible presence at key locations throughout the District to deter crime, reassure the public, and support public safety efforts in coordination with local and federal partners. The D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission includes approximately 2,500 National Guard members working alongside the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters and visitors across the nation’s capital. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Frye).