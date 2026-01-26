(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    National Guard Maintains Visible Presence Near National Mall for D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission [Image 1 of 5]

    National Guard Maintains Visible Presence Near National Mall for D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Frye  

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Dylan Fraley, Sgt. 1st Class Chris Prince and Staff Sgt. Jaylan Smith, assigned to the Mississippi National Guard, conduct a presence patrol near the National Mall in Washington, D.C., Jan. 27, 2026, in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. Operating amid winter weather conditions, National Guard members maintain a visible presence at key locations throughout the District to deter crime, reassure the public, and support public safety efforts in coordination with local and federal partners. The D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission includes approximately 2,500 National Guard members working alongside the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters and visitors across the nation’s capital. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Frye).

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 11:44
    Photo ID: 9496585
    VIRIN: 260127-A-OK577-1467
    Resolution: 5778x3852
    Size: 4.77 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Maintains Visible Presence Near National Mall for D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission [Image 5 of 5], by SFC William Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DCSafe, National Guard,  Winter Storm Fern

