(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Installations Command Executive Director Visits NSA Naples [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Navy Installations Command Executive Director Visits NSA Naples

    NAPLES, ITALY

    01.19.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sean P Rinner 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    NAPLES, Italy (Jan. 20, 2026) U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples Commanding Officer, Capt. John Randazzo, (left), briefs Navy Installations Command Executive Director Timothy Bridges (right) on installation capabilities, ongoing operations, and strategic initiates during a scheduled site visit onboard NSA Naples, Italy, Jan. 20, 2026. This visit highlighted current projects, key mission areas, and future development plans to foster continuous support for base operations and infrastructure. NSA Naples is an operational base, home to over 50 commands and 8,500 personnel, providing crucial support for U.S. and allied forces across Europe, Africa, and the Central Command's areas of responsibility. From air and port operations to force protection and logistics, the base ensures combat readiness while prioritizing the well-being of service members and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Sean Rinner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 06:15
    Photo ID: 9496204
    VIRIN: 260120-N-RH019-1004
    Resolution: 4766x3177
    Size: 3.79 MB
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Installations Command Executive Director Visits NSA Naples [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Sean P Rinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Installations Command Executive Director Visits NSA Naples
    Navy Installations Command Executive Director Visits NSA Naples
    Navy Installations Command Executive Director Visits NSA Naples
    Navy Installations Command Executive Director Visits NSA Naples
    Navy Installations Command Executive Director Visits NSA Naples
    Navy Installations Command Executive Director Visits NSA Naples

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RH019
    Team Naples
    Navy
    CNIC
    NSA Naples
    quality of life

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery