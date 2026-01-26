Navy Installations Command Executive Director Visits NSA Naples

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAPLES, Italy (Jan. 20, 2026) U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples Commanding Officer, Capt. John Randazzo, (right), guides Navy Installations Command Executive Director Timothy Bridges (left) on a tour of NSA Naples, Italy, during a scheduled site visit, Jan. 20, 2026. This visit highlighted current projects, key mission areas, and future development plans to foster continuous support for base operations and infrastructure. NSA Naples is an operational base, home to over 50 commands and 8,500 personnel, providing crucial support for U.S. and allied forces across Europe, Africa, and the Central Command's areas of responsibility. From air and port operations to force protection and logistics, the base ensures combat readiness while prioritizing the well-being of service members and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Sean Rinner)