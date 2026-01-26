(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Chaos Battery Table XII LFX at Dynamic Front 26 [Image 27 of 33]

    Chaos Battery Table XII LFX at Dynamic Front 26

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    01.26.2026

    Photo by Kevin Payne    

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, load an M777 Howitzer during a live-fire exercise as part of Dynamic Front 26 at 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Jan. 27, 2026. Dynamic Front is the practical application of the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line that enhances US and NATO's capability to coordinate lethal and non-lethal effects in a distributed battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 03:02
    VIRIN: 260127-A-DT978-1180
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chaos Battery Table XII LFX at Dynamic Front 26 [Image 33 of 33], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SkySoldiers
    DynamicFront
    SwordofFreedom
    56MDCE

