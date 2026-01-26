U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, load an M777 Howitzer during a live-fire exercise as part of Dynamic Front 26 at 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Jan. 27, 2026. Dynamic Front is the practical application of the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line that enhances US and NATO's capability to coordinate lethal and non-lethal effects in a distributed battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 03:02
|Photo ID:
|9496080
|VIRIN:
|260127-A-DT978-1117
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.52 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chaos Battery Table XII LFX at Dynamic Front 26 [Image 33 of 33], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.