3rd LCT Marines with Hunter Killer execute live-fire platoon attacks at PTA

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Colton Johnson, a platoon commander with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, adheres to commands during a live-fire training exercise at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Jan. 25, 2026. The training exercise at PTA refined weapon system and tactical proficiency, strengthening overall combat readiness and preparing 3rd LCT for future operational requirements. Johnson is a native of Michigan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)