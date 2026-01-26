3rd LCT Marines with Hunter Killer execute live-fire platoon attacks at PTA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, engage simulated targets during a live-fire training exercise at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Jan. 25, 2026. The training exercise at PTA refined weapon system and tactical proficiency, strengthening overall combat readiness and preparing 3rd LCT for future operational requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)