U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, engage simulated targets during a live-fire training exercise at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Jan. 25, 2026. The training exercise at PTA refined weapon system and tactical proficiency, strengthening overall combat readiness and preparing 3rd LCT for future operational requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 00:04
|Photo ID:
|9495871
|VIRIN:
|260125-M-KJ570-1070
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|9.49 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
This work, 3rd LCT Marines with Hunter Killer execute live-fire platoon attacks at PTA [Image 17 of 17], by Cpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.