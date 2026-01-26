Fleet Activities Okinawa Re-opens to an Improved Unaccompanied Housing

WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, Japan
U.S. Navy Capt. Joseph Parsons, commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO), gives remarks during a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the re-opening of Building 1700 Unaccompanied Housing onboard White Beach Naval Facility, Jan. 27, 2026. The restoration and modernization project of Unaccompanied Housing (UH) at all Navy installations align with Secretary of War's Barracks Task Force, ensuring that all service members have access to safe, comfortable, and clean barracks. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)
