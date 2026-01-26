Fleet Activities Okinawa Re-opens to an Improved Unaccompanied Housing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master-at-Arms Seaman Dominic Roman, from Rochester, New York, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa's (CFAO) security department, receives his room key prior to moving in to Unaccompanied Housing onboard White Beach Naval Facility, Jan. 27, 2026. The restoration and modernization project of Unaccompanied Housing (UH) at all Navy installations align with Secretary of War's Barracks Task Force, ensuring that all service members have access to safe, comfortable, and clean barracks. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)