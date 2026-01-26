National Guard conducts winter presence patrols near National Mall

Snow covers the grounds surrounding the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., Jan. 27, 2026, following a winter storm that impacted travel and daily activity across the National Capital Region. National Guard members continued supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission during winter weather conditions, maintaining a visible presence and assisting local and federal partners to help ensure public safety throughout the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)
