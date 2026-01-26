(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    National Guard conducts winter presence patrols near National Mall [Image 14 of 14]

    National Guard conducts winter presence patrols near National Mall

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Photo by Billy Blankenship  

    Joint Task Force DC

    Snow covers the grounds surrounding the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., Jan. 27, 2026, following a winter storm that impacted travel and daily activity across the National Capital Region. National Guard members continued supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission during winter weather conditions, maintaining a visible presence and assisting local and federal partners to help ensure public safety throughout the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 21:17
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard conducts winter presence patrols near National Mall [Image 14 of 14], by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

