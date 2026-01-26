(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    National Guard conducts winter presence patrols near National Mall [Image 10 of 14]

    National Guard conducts winter presence patrols near National Mall

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Photo by Billy Blankenship  

    Joint Task Force DC

    Guardsmen assigned to the Mississippi National Guard conduct a presence patrol near the National Mall in Washington, D.C., Jan. 27, 2026, in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. Amid winter weather conditions, National Guard members maintain a visible presence across key locations throughout the District to support public safety and assist local and federal partners. The D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission includes approximately 2,500 National Guard members working alongside the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters and visitors throughout the nation’s capital. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 21:17
    Photo ID: 9495782
    VIRIN: 260127-Z-VZ654-1010
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 12.58 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, National Guard conducts winter presence patrols near National Mall [Image 14 of 14], by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

