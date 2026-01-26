National Guard conducts winter presence patrols near National Mall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Guardsmen assigned to the Mississippi National Guard conduct a presence patrol near the National Mall in Washington, D.C., Jan. 27, 2026, in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. Amid winter weather conditions, National Guard members maintain a visible presence across key locations throughout the District to support public safety and assist local and federal partners. The D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission includes approximately 2,500 National Guard members working alongside the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters and visitors throughout the nation’s capital. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)