(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS California (SSN 781) Moors Pier Side at SUBASE [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS California (SSN 781) Moors Pier Side at SUBASE

    GROTON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lucas Hastings 

    Subase New London

    Virginia-class nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine USS California (SSN 781) moors pier side at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut, Jan. 27, 2026. Known as the “Home of the Submarine Force” and located in the “Submarine Capital of the World” SUBASE New London is Connecticut’s U.S. Naval Base supporting the Department of War’s laser focus on readiness, lethality and warfighting, providing the facilities and services to deploy combat-ready submarines and their crews, along with training a corps of professional submariners. SUBASE and Navy Team New London remain committed to uplifting the mantle of “The First and Finest,” everyday. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lucas J. Hastings)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 14:39
    Photo ID: 9495018
    VIRIN: 260127-N-TV979-2206
    Resolution: 4008x2600
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: GROTON, CONNECTICUT, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS California (SSN 781) Moors Pier Side at SUBASE [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Lucas Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS California (SSN 781) Moors Pier Side at SUBASE
    USS California (SSN 781) Moors Pier Side at SUBASE
    USS California (SSN 781) Moors Pier Side at SUBASE
    USS California (SSN 781) Moors Pier Side at SUBASE
    USS California (SSN 781) Moors Pier Side at SUBASE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery