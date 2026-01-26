USS California (SSN 781) Moors Pier Side at SUBASE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors from Virginia-class nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine USS California (SSN 781) throw ball and line to the pier while California moors pier side at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut, Jan. 27, 2026. Known as the “Home of the Submarine Force” and located in the “Submarine Capital of the World” SUBASE New London is Connecticut’s U.S. Naval Base supporting the Department of War’s laser focus on readiness, lethality and warfighting, providing the facilities and services to deploy combat-ready submarines and their crews, along with training a corps of professional submariners. SUBASE and Navy Team New London remain committed to uplifting the mantle of “The First and Finest,” everyday. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lucas J. Hastings)