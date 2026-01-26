Admiral Houston visits NNPTC

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (January 23, 2026) Admiral William Houston, Director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, Department of the Navy/Department of Energy,
speaks to unrestricted line officers during a visit to Naval Nuclear Power Training Command (NNPTC) Jan. 23, 2026. NNPTC’s mission is to train officer and enlisted students in science and engineering fundamental to the design, operation, and maintenance of naval nuclear propulsion plants. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dartanon D. De La Garza)
