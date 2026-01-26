(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Admiral Houston visits NNPTC [Image 3 of 4]

    Admiral Houston visits NNPTC

    GOOSE CREEK, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dartanon Delagarza 

    Naval Nuclear Power Training Command

    GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (January 23, 2026) Admiral William Houston, Director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, Department of the Navy/Department of Energy,
    speaks to direct input officers during a visit to Naval Nuclear Power Training Command (NNPTC) Jan. 23, 2026. NNPTC’s mission is to train officer and enlisted students in science and engineering fundamental to the design, operation, and maintenance of naval nuclear propulsion plants. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dartanon D. De La Garza)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 12:59
    Photo ID: 9494756
    VIRIN: 260123-N-MQ442-1005
    Resolution: 7797x5198
    Size: 4.02 MB
    Location: GOOSE CREEK, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Admiral Houston visits NNPTC [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Dartanon Delagarza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Nuclear Power Training Command
    Nuclear Navy
    NNPTC
    Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program

