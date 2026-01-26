Construction continues in the West Bar of the Louisville VA Medical Center Jan. 7, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 09:51
|Photo ID:
|9494358
|VIRIN:
|260107-A-GI410-1002
|Resolution:
|2000x3000
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Construction continues on the Louisville Medical Center Jan. 7, 2026 [Image 8 of 8], by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Construction continues at Louisville VA Medical Center
No keywords found.