Construction continues at Louisville VA Medical Center

Louisville, Ky. – Four years into the construction of the Louisville VA Medical Center the project is nearing 90 percent completion. Installation of drywall, cabinetry, and utilities are taking place across the medical center, but there is still much to complete before the project is finished.

Tim Hitchcock, area engineer for the Louisville VA Medical Center project, said the current activity on site is considerable, it’s also expected for this stage of a project of this magnitude.

“Commissioning is starting to kick off in the parking garage and hospital facility. Commissioning is a systematic, quality-focused process to verify that a building's systems are installed, tested, and operate according to specific requirements and design intent before occupancy,” he said. “We have also recently brought the facility boilers online and they are providing heat to the facility. That’s significant for the construction.”

“Permanent power is also being brought online in portions of the hospital, and finishes including final paint, ceilings, and doors are commencing in many areas as well.”

Work is also progressing in the laundry facility as walls and the roof have been constructed and work has begun inside the structure.

Hitchcock said there is still a lot of work to complete before construction will be complete.

“Soon, we should see full building enclosure once the buck hoist is removed from the East Bar, completion of the exterior final grading and the beginning of landscaping, pavement across the site as well as bringing the full mechanical systems online. These are some of the accomplishments we are looking forward to in the next few months,” he said.

This is Hitchcock’s second time serving as the area engineer for the project. He initially filled the role from the beginning of construction in September 2021 to February 2023 and recently came back on the project in November 2025.

He said it’s amazing to see the changes that occurred during the time away from the project.

“I always tried to envision what things would look like and how the planning and initial work would lay the foundation, literally and figuratively, for what would come. I can say I’m very proud of the team and all they’ve accomplished.”

With about a year until project completion, Hitchcock said continued teamwork will be key to reaching the finish line.

“Getting the contract to successful completion will require intensive administration of the contract, with special focus on the commissioning process and schedule management. Just as important as the administration of the contract will be reinforcing the partnerships USACE has formed with Walsh Turner and our VA teammates,” he said. “Delivery of a quality, contractually compliant hospital on a date our end users can count on is paramount.”

The Louisville VA Medical Center is a $940 million project that includes the construction of a new 910,115 square-foot medical center, parking structures, a 42,205 square-foot central utility plant, roadways, sidewalks, and other site improvements.

The new 104-bed, full-service hospital will provide world-class healthcare for more than 45,000 Veterans in Kentucky and Southern Indiana by integrating modern patient-centered care concepts to provide the best possible care for Veterans. In addition, to specifically address the needs of women Veterans, the new hospital will include a Women’s Health Clinic with four Patient Aligned Care Teams.

The project designed by URS-Smith Group Joint Venture is being constructed by Walsh-Turner Joint Venture II, Chicago, Illinois.

Construction is anticipated to be complete in 2026.

To learn more about the project visit: http://www.va.gov/louisville-health-care/programs/new-robley-rex-va-medical-center.