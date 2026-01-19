NSA Naples Begins Demolition of Building 443

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAPLES, Italy (Jan. 22, 2026) U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples Commanding Officer Capt. John Randazzo (Center), Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central Commanding Officer Capt. Andrew Olsen (Right), NSA Naples Public Works Officer Cmdr. John Parizek, (Left), and team pose for a photo during a wall-breaking ceremony as part of efforts aimed at modernizing base infrastructure onboard NSA Naples Capodichino Base, Italy, Jan. 22, 2026. NSA Naples is an operational base, home to over 50 commands and 8,500 personnel, providing crucial support for U.S. and allied forces across Europe, Africa, and the Central Command's areas of responsibility. From air and port operations to force protection and logistics, the base ensures combat readiness while prioritizing the well-being of service members and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Sean Rinner)