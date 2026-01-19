(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NSA Naples Begins Demolition of Building 443 [Image 1 of 4]

    NSA Naples Begins Demolition of Building 443

    NAPLES, ITALY

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sean P Rinner 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    NAPLES, Italy (Jan. 22, 2026) U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples Commanding Officer Capt. John Randazzo (Center), Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central Commanding Officer Capt. Andrew Olsen (Right), and NSA Naples Public Works Officer Cmdr. John Parizek, (Left), pose for a photo during a wall-breaking ceremony as part of efforts aimed at modernizing base infrastructure onboard NSA Naples Capodichino Base, Italy, Jan. 22, 2026. NSA Naples is an operational base, home to over 50 commands and 8,500 personnel, providing crucial support for U.S. and allied forces across Europe, Africa, and the Central Command's areas of responsibility. From air and port operations to force protection and logistics, the base ensures combat readiness while prioritizing the well-being of service members and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Sean Rinner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 04:28
    Photo ID: 9494094
    VIRIN: 260122-N-RH019-1016
    Resolution: 4192x2795
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Naples Begins Demolition of Building 443 [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Sean P Rinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    RH019
    Team Naples
    Navy
    Seabees
    NSA Naples

