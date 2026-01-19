U.S. Navy Commander, Navy Installations Command, Visits Ship Repair Facility Detachment Singapore, Jan. 23, 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SINGAPORE (Jan. 23, 2026) Vice Adm. Scott Gray, commander, Navy Installations Command, right, speaks with Capt. Wendel Penetrante, U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center’s (SRF-JRMC) commander, during a scheduled visit to SRF-JRMC Singapore Detachment at Changi Naval Base, Singapore, Jan. 23, 2026. The visit highlighted the strategic importance of forward-deployed logistics and maintenance hubs in sustaining the fleet across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)