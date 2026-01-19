(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Commander, Navy Installations Command, Visits Ship Repair Facility Detachment Singapore, Jan. 23, 2026 [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Navy Commander, Navy Installations Command, Visits Ship Repair Facility Detachment Singapore, Jan. 23, 2026

    SINGAPORE

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SINGAPORE (Jan. 23, 2026) Vice Adm. Scott Gray, commander, Navy Installations Command, right, greets Capt. Wendel Penetrante, U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center’s (SRF-JRMC) Commander, during a scheduled visit to SRF-JRMC Singapore Detachment at Changi Naval Base, Singapore, Jan. 23, 2026. The visit highlighted the strategic importance of forward-deployed logistics and maintenance hubs in sustaining the fleet across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 21:44
    Photo ID: 9493857
    VIRIN: 260123-N-ED646-2004
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 4.33 MB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Commander, Navy Installations Command, Visits Ship Repair Facility Detachment Singapore, Jan. 23, 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Commander, Navy Installations Command, Visits Ship Repair Facility Detachment Singapore, Jan. 23, 2026
    U.S. Navy Commander, Navy Installations Command, Visits Ship Repair Facility Detachment Singapore, Jan. 23, 2026
    U.S. Navy Commander, Navy Installations Command, Visits Ship Repair Facility Detachment Singapore, Jan. 23, 2026
    U.S. Navy Commander, Navy Installations Command, Visits Ship Repair Facility Detachment Singapore, Jan. 23, 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SRF-JRMC
    Republic of Singapore (Singapore)
    CNIC
    U.S. Navy
    Shore Boss

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery