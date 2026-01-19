U.S. Navy Commander, Navy Installations Command, Visits Ship Repair Facility Detachment Singapore, Jan. 23, 2026

SINGAPORE (Jan. 23, 2026) Vice Adm. Scott Gray, commander, Navy Installations Command, right, greets Capt. Wendel Penetrante, U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center’s (SRF-JRMC) Commander, during a scheduled visit to SRF-JRMC Singapore Detachment at Changi Naval Base, Singapore, Jan. 23, 2026. The visit highlighted the strategic importance of forward-deployed logistics and maintenance hubs in sustaining the fleet across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)
