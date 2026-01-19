Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Signal Brigade, United States Forces Korea, 2nd Infantry Division, and Eighth Army meet with Republic of Korea Army personnel to do ROK-US EMS FTX Meeting at the Defense Communication Command, Republic of Korea, Jan. 23, 2025. The meeting focuses on sharing equipment readiness, reviewing recent training outcomes, and coordinating future combined training plans to enhance interoperability between allied forces.