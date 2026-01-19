(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ROK-US EMS FTX Meeting

    ROK-US EMS FTX Meeting

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Haegyeom Shin 

    1st Signal Brigade

    U.S Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Signal Brigade, United States Forces Korea, 2nd Infantry Division, and Eighth Army meet with Republic of Korea Army personnel to do ROK-US EMS FTX Meeting at the Defense Communication Command, Republic of Korea, Jan. 23, 2025. Soldier from 1st Signal Brigade participates in a measurement vehicle demonstration. The meeting focuses on sharing equipment readiness, reviewing recent training outcomes, and coordinating future combined training plans to enhance interoperability between allied forces.

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 21:26
    This work, ROK-US EMS FTX Meeting, by PFC Haegyeom Shin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

