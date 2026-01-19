U.S Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Signal Brigade, United States Forces Korea, 2nd Infantry Division, and Eighth Army meet with Republic of Korea Army personnel to do ROK-US EMS FTX Meeting at the Defense Communication Command, Republic of Korea, Jan. 23, 2025. Soldier from 1st Signal Brigade participates in a measurement vehicle demonstration. The meeting focuses on sharing equipment readiness, reviewing recent training outcomes, and coordinating future combined training plans to enhance interoperability between allied forces.
