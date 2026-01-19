Sailors Aboard USS Dewey Participate In a Sea and Anchor Evolution Off The Coast of Okinawa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260123-N-JJ672-1042

U.S. Navy Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Zachary Lemari helps stow away mooring lines on the flight deck aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during a sea and anchor evolution while departing Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 23, 2026. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)