    Sailors Aboard USS Dewey Participate In a Sea and Anchor Evolution Off The Coast of Okinawa [Image 1 of 2]

    Sailors Aboard USS Dewey Participate In a Sea and Anchor Evolution Off The Coast of Okinawa

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Oscar Diaz 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    U.S. Navy Sailors man the rails aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during a sea and anchor evolution while departing Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 23, 2026. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)

    This work, Sailors Aboard USS Dewey Participate In a Sea and Anchor Evolution Off The Coast of Okinawa [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Oscar Diaz, identified by DVIDS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    sea and anchor
    USS Dewey (DDG 105)
    DESRON 15
    c7f
    Okinawa
    Japan

