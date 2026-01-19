I Corps Hosts Retention Training Summit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army senior career counselor introduce themselves at a retention training summit at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Jan. 20-22, 2026. This training event strengthens retention efforts and supports readiness and innovation as the Army continues to implement force wide policy changes. Representatives from the U.S. Army Human Resources Command and Headquarters, Department of the Army participated alongside Army Career counselors traveling from Fort Carson, Colorado, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii and Fort Wainwright, Alaska, collaborated with peers from America’s Corps units at JBLM discussing the latest updates on current and upcoming guidance impacting formations across the service. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)