    I Corps Host Retention Training Summit at JBLM [Image 3 of 4]

    I Corps Host Retention Training Summit at JBLM

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Spc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army career counselor conduct team building exercises at a retention training summit at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Jan. 20-22, 2026. This training event strengthens retention efforts and supports readiness and innovation as the Army continues to implement force wide policy changes. Representatives from the U.S. Army Human Resources Command and Headquarters, Department of the Army participated alongside Army Career counselors traveling from Fort Carson, Colorado, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii and Fort Wainwright, Alaska, collaborated with peers from America’s Corps units at JBLM discussing the latest updates on current and upcoming guidance impacting formations across the service. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 19:36
    Photo ID: 9493679
    VIRIN: 260121-A-AQ215-6499
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 21.18 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, I Corps Host Retention Training Summit at JBLM [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Nathan Arellano Tlaczani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    I Corps, JBLM, Retention, HRC, QTIP

