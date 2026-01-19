(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Texas National Guard Conducts Refueling Operations in Support of Winter Storm Fern [Image 4 of 4]

    Texas National Guard Conducts Refueling Operations in Support of Winter Storm Fern

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2026

    Photo by Maj. Leyda Kanzler 

    Texas Military Department

    Texas National Guard soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 449th Aviation Support Battalion and Charlie Company General Support Aviation Battalion conduct JP8 fuel testing on a M9784 Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck (HEMMTT) at the San Antonio Army Aviation Support Facility, San Antonio, Texas, Jan. 25, 2026. This fuel will be used for UH-60L Black Hawk (MEDEVAC) helicopters on standby to effectively navigate and respond to the challenges posed by this winter weather storm. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marlon Rodriguez and Sgt. 1st Class Sonia Alcala)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 12:48
    Photo ID: 9492900
    VIRIN: 260125-A-WF220-9904
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 580.65 KB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas National Guard Conducts Refueling Operations in Support of Winter Storm Fern [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Leyda Kanzler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Always Ready Always There
    Texas Military Department
    Texans serving texas
    Texas Strong
    Winter Storm Fern

