Texas National Guard Conducts Refueling Operations in Support of Winter Storm Fern

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Texas National Guard soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 449th Aviation Support Battalion and Charlie Company General Support Aviation Battalion conduct JP8 fuel testing on a M9784 Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck (HEMMTT) at the San Antonio Army Aviation Support Facility, San Antonio, Texas, Jan. 25, 2026. This fuel will be used for UH-60L Black Hawk (MEDEVAC) helicopters on standby to effectively navigate and respond to the challenges posed by this winter weather storm. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marlon Rodriguez and Sgt. 1st Class Sonia Alcala)