    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers power teams deployed in FEMA response [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers power teams deployed in FEMA response

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2026

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Maj. Charles Snodgrass, deputy commander, Albuquerque District; Dickie McCanlies, engineering technician, Tulsa District; Capt. Evan Provenza, environmental engineer, Albuquerque District; Adam Cocke, natural resource specialist, Tulsa District; and Sfc. Harry Riverareyes, contract specialist, Albuquerque District, are members of one of five Temporary Emergency Power Planning and Response Teams deployed in support of Federal Emergency Management Agency missions. The Tulsa District team is on standby at Fort Campbell, KY, Jan. 24, 2026.

    Temporary power personnel remain ready to conduct power assessments and generator installations at the request of impacted states. Power assessments include inspections of existing electrical connection points to determine serviceability and to expedite generator installation. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Brande Serner)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 12:35
    Photo ID: 9492863
    VIRIN: 260124-A-A5050-1774
    Resolution: 1237x804
    Size: 263.85 KB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
    TAGS

    FEMA
    Tulsa District
    Temporary Power
    Albuquerque District
    USACE
    Winter Storm 26

