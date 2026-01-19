Recruit Training Command Capping Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260122-N-MK109-1037 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Jan. 22, 2026) Newly capped Sailors stand in formation during the capping ceremony on the pier of USS Trayer at Recruit Training Command. Trayer, more commonly referred to as "Battle Stations," is the crucible event that recruits must pass prior to graduation, testing their knowledge and skills in basic seamanship, damage control, firefighting and emergency response procedures. Training is approximately nine weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mykala Keckeisen)