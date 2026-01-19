(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Recruit Training Command Capping Ceremony [Image 2 of 7]

    Recruit Training Command Capping Ceremony

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mykala Keckeisen 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    260122-N-MK109-1007 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Jan. 22, 2026) Capt. Kenneth Froberg, commanding officer, Recruit Training Command (RTC), addresses recruits during the capping ceremony on the pier of USS Trayer at RTC. Trayer, more commonly referred to as "Battle Stations," is the crucible event that recruits must pass prior to graduation, testing their knowledge and skills in basic seamanship, damage control, firefighting and emergency response procedures. Training is approximately nine weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mykala Keckeisen)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 10:35
    Photo ID: 9492595
    VIRIN: 260122-N-MK109-1007
    Resolution: 7304x4869
    Size: 4.16 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruit Training Command Capping Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Mykala Keckeisen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

