720th EOD Situational Training Exercise

A U.S. Soldier, an explosive ordnance disposal technician with the 720th Ordnance Company, 18th Military Police Brigade, sends the final portion of the nine line medical evacuation request during a situational training exercise medical evacuation lane, U.S. Army Garrison Baumholder, Germany, Jan. 14, 2025. The situational training exercise provides practical scenarios for Soldiers to maintain, develop, and further train skills. (U.S. Army photo by Daryl Averill Jr.)