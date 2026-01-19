720th EOD Situational Training Exercise

U.S. Soldiers, explosive ordnance disposal technicians with the 720th Ordnance Company, 18th Military Police Brigade, maneuver a casualty and clear the landing zone during a situational training exercise medical evacuation lane, U.S. Army Garrison Baumholder, Germany, Jan. 14, 2025. The situational training exercise provides practical scenarios for Soldiers to maintain, develop, and further train skills. (U.S. Army photo by Daryl Averill Jr.)
