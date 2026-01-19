(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    720th EOD Situational Training Exercise [Image 11 of 12]

    720th EOD Situational Training Exercise

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Daryl Averill Jr. 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers, explosive ordnance disposal technicians with the 720th Ordnance Company, 18th Military Police Brigade, maneuver a casualty and clear the landing zone during a situational training exercise medical evacuation lane, U.S. Army Garrison Baumholder, Germany, Jan. 14, 2025. The situational training exercise provides practical scenarios for Soldiers to maintain, develop, and further train skills. (U.S. Army photo by Daryl Averill Jr.)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 05:21
    Photo ID: 9492359
    VIRIN: 260114-D-JE663-1011
    Resolution: 5499x3666
    Size: 6.15 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 720th EOD Situational Training Exercise [Image 12 of 12], by Daryl Averill Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

