(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. and Philippine navies construct new helipad during CARAT SAMA SAMA 25 [Image 2 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. and Philippine navies construct new helipad during CARAT SAMA SAMA 25

    PHILIPPINES

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Natasha Ninete 

    Commander Task Force 75

    EL NIDO, Palawan, Philippines (Dec. 12, 2025)- U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Four and U.S. Marine Corps Marines assigned to 7th Engineer Support Battalion work on the construction of a helipad during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) SAMA SAMA 2025 in El Nido, Palawan, Philippines, Dec. 12, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and nontraditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.25.2026 23:29
    Photo ID: 9492249
    VIRIN: 251212-Z-NN671-1002
    Resolution: 1200x1600
    Size: 709.29 KB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Philippine navies construct new helipad during CARAT SAMA SAMA 25 [Image 8 of 8], by Natasha Ninete, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. and Philippine navies construct new helipad during CARAT SAMA SAMA 25
    U.S. and Philippine navies construct new helipad during CARAT SAMA SAMA 25
    U.S. and Philippine navies construct new helipad during CARAT SAMA SAMA 25
    U.S. and Philippine navies construct new helipad during CARAT SAMA SAMA 25
    U.S. and Philippine navies construct new helipad during CARAT SAMA SAMA 25
    U.S. and Philippine navies construct new helipad during CARAT SAMA SAMA 25
    U.S. and Philippine navies construct new helipad during CARAT SAMA SAMA 25
    U.S. and Philippine navies construct new helipad during CARAT SAMA SAMA 25

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery