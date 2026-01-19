U.S. and Philippine navies construct new helipad during CARAT SAMA SAMA 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

EL NIDO, Palawan, Philippines (Dec. 12, 2025)- U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Four and U.S. Marine Corps Marines assigned to 7th Engineer Support Battalion work on the construction of a helipad during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) SAMA SAMA 2025 in El Nido, Palawan, Philippines, Dec. 12, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and nontraditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (Courtesy photo)