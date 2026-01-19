U.S. and Philippine navies construct new helipad during CARAT SAMA SAMA 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

EL NIDO, Palawan, Philippines (Dec. 20, 2025) - U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Four pose with Philippines Navy Seabees of the 3rd Naval Combat Engineer Battalion atop the jointly constructed helipad during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) SAMA SAMA 2025 in El Nido, Palawan, Philippines, Dec. 20, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and nontraditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (Courtesy photo)