U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Hosts 2026 Lunar New Year Reception

Members of the 8th Army Band and Republic of Korea service members perform during the 2026 Lunar New Year Reception at the Dragon Hill Lodge on Camp Yongsan, Republic of Korea, Jan. 22, 2026. The event fostered camaraderie and expressed appreciation for the enduring Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance. (DoD photos by PFC. Gi Won Lee, KATUSA)