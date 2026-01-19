U.S. Army Col. Edward Cho, garrison commander of U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey, delivers a welcoming speech during the 2026 Lunar New Year Reception at the Dragon Hill Lodge on Camp Yongsan, Republic of Korea, Jan. 22, 2026. The event fostered camaraderie and expressed appreciation for the enduring Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance. (DoD photos by PFC. Gi Won Lee, KATUSA)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2026 20:11
|Photo ID:
|9492127
|VIRIN:
|260122-A-O5022-1190
|Resolution:
|4049x3850
|Size:
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|YONGSAN GARRISON, SEOUL TEUGBYEOLSI [SEOUL-T'UKPYOLSHI], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Hosts 2026 Lunar New Year Reception [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Gi Won Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.