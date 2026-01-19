(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Hosts 2026 Lunar New Year Reception [Image 3 of 7]

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Hosts 2026 Lunar New Year Reception

    YONGSAN GARRISON, SEOUL TEUGBYEOLSI [SEOUL-T'UKPYOLSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Gi Won Lee 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army Col. Edward Cho, garrison commander of U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey, delivers a welcoming speech during the 2026 Lunar New Year Reception at the Dragon Hill Lodge on Camp Yongsan, Republic of Korea, Jan. 22, 2026. The event fostered camaraderie and expressed appreciation for the enduring Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance. (DoD photos by PFC. Gi Won Lee, KATUSA)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.25.2026 20:11
    Photo ID: 9492127
    VIRIN: 260122-A-O5022-1190
    Resolution: 4049x3850
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: YONGSAN GARRISON, SEOUL TEUGBYEOLSI [SEOUL-T'UKPYOLSHI], KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Hosts 2026 Lunar New Year Reception [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Gi Won Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    8th Army
    ROK US Alliance
    Republic of Korea (Korea
    USAG Yongsan Casey

