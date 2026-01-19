Karaoke Night on Makin Island

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Seaman Apprentice Koda Corman, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), sings karaoke on the mess decks, Jan. 23, 2026. Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dominic Delahunt)