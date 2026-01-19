(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Karaoke Night on Makin Island [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Karaoke Night on Makin Island

    PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominic Delahunt 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Keiytrick Noel, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), sings karaoke on the mess decks, Jan. 23, 2026. Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dominic Delahunt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 01.25.2026 18:26
    Photo ID: 9492070
    VIRIN: 260124-N-MD088-1018
    Resolution: 4345x3104
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Karaoke Night on Makin Island [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Dominic Delahunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Karaoke Night on Makin Island
    Karaoke Night on Makin Island

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USN
    karaoke
    NAVY
    MKI: SAILORS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery