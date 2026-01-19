(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Makin Island Aviation Fire Drill

    Makin Island Aviation Fire Drill

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.24.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Micah Malala 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Jerrod Essway, right, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), conducts training during a simulated fire during an aviation training team drill in the hangar bay, Jan. 24, 2025. Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Micah Malala)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2026
    Date Posted: 01.25.2026 18:26
    Photo ID: 9492068
    VIRIN: 260124-N-CB007-1007
    Resolution: 4823x3445
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, Makin Island Aviation Fire Drill [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Micah Malala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Makin Island Aviation Fire Drill
    Makin Island Aviation Fire Drill

    USN
    Gung Ho
    MKI
    Aviation Fire Drill
    Damage Control

