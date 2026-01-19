Makin Island Aviation Fire Drill

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Jerrod Essway, right, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), conducts training during a simulated fire during an aviation training team drill in the hangar bay, Jan. 24, 2025. Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Micah Malala)
